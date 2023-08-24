Kendrick Lamar Cops Brooklyn Penthouse for $9 Million

Kendrick Lamar is bringing his talents to the East Coast. According to the New York Post, Kendrick Lamar is in the contract stages of a new penthouse at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Before venturing to Pierhouse, Lamar inquired about homes at Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights and Olympia in Dumbo. His new home will be bought at $8.99 million.

The penthouse is a tri-level condo with four bedrooms and a den. In addition, the home has over 2,000 square feet of outdoor space across two levels, with a private rooftop overlooking the East River and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Additional perks of the home are floor-to-ceiling windows, 18-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, and pine floors.





