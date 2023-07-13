New Jersey Singer-Songwriter Li Scott Says ‘Listen’, And you should!

Every decade or so, a new artist comes to the forefront and changes the course of music; this decade is no exception and sees the rise of one of the most talented, charismatic, and multifaceted singer-songwriters of this time…Li Scott.

Hailing from the small town of Holmdel, NJ. Li set her sights on big city dreams as she embarked on her musical journey through the high and lows of the entertainment world from the tender age of five. Li learned resiliency early in her career as she graced the stages of America’s Got Talent Kids, the world-famous Apollo Theatre, and advanced through several rounds on TV’s the X-factor. Ms. Scott is a consummate performer and no stranger to the industry.

Considered a true style maven and vocal chameleon, Li draws her musical perspectives from a place of personal triumphs and failures with an honest, relatable, and controversial flair. The true essence of a free spirit, she effortlessly showcases her talents as a singer and rapper at times with her salacious wit and infectious personality. While Li’s music does not easily fit into one genre, her crossover appeal is undeniable. Contemporary R&B with a global vibe, her forthcoming album fuses 90’s R&B, reggae, Afrobeats, and Hip-Hop.

Her debut single “You” and the latest single “Listen“, showcase Li’s depth as a writer and takes us on a vulnerable journey of lust and unattainable love. As this new decade caused the world to reset, Li Scott is a consummate performer and has solidified herself as a catalyst to bring much-needed disruption to the industry.

