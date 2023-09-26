TRAIN Announces First Ever South Africa Dates – Multi-Grammy Award winning, band Train announces long-awaited South Africa tour in 2024. Fresh off the heels of an epic summer headline tour that took in nearly 50 U.S. cities.

Train’s highly anticipated ‘I Know, It’s Been A Long Time Coming Tour’ will bring fans across the globe an epic night of music! Filled with the band’s most iconic hits spanning three decades.

The international tour kicks off April 26, 2024 in Manchester, UK. This marks Train’s first UK show in seven years.They will travel through cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark.

The trek also includes Train’s first-ever performance at London’s world-famous Royal Albert Hall on April 30, 2024. In May, the band will make their way down to South Africa. This, their first-ever live performance on Mzansi soil.

Tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning Friday, September 29. Starting at 10am local time. For additional information on Train’s SA tour dates, please visit Breakout Events Here

Tour Dates

BreakOut Events in association with KFM are pleased to present Train live in Cape Town

Date: Thursday 9 May 2024

Time: Gates open 6pm. Concert starts at 7pm.

Venue: Green Point Cricket Club , Green Point, Cape Town

Address: 111 Vlei Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005

Ticket Prices: From R795 to R1195 (excluding ticket service fee)

Ticket Link HERE (On sale from 10am on 29 September through webtickets)

BreakOut Events in association with Jacaranda FM are pleased to present Train live in Joburg

Date: Saturday 11 May 2024

Time: Gates open at 1pm.

Venue: Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg

Address: Judith Rd, Emmarentia, Randburg, 2195

Ticket Prices: From R795 – R1195 (excluding ticket service fee)

Ticket Link HERE (On sale from 10am on 29 September through Howler)

About Train

Train frontman Pat Monahan says of the tour: “After 25 years of releasing Train’s first album, we are finally going to South Africa. A place we’ve all dreamt of since we were little kids. What a beautiful and treasured gift music has been for us. We can’t wait to be there! To perform for what we know will be an incredible and beautiful group of people.”

Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100. Additionally, 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. They have sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.

The band’s global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” continues to reach new milestones. It was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010. It has also achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021. Now 11x platinum. In 2022 it surpassed one billion streams on Spotify too.

The Band

The band is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

