[WATCH] Uncle Murda Still Going In: Drops ‘Rap Up 2023’ Part 3

Rapper Uncle Murda dropped part three of his scathing ‘Rap Up 2023’ and it continues right where he left off in part 2.

Murda changed his style this year by breaking the rap up into 3 parts and revealed why he pulled a switch up for 2023.

Murda wrote in his Instagram post on Monday:

“Good Morning Sorry for the Delay I been on Tour for the last 6months #FinalLapTour🚦🚦🚦 I’m tired tired 😴 “Part 1 Out Now this year we dropping 3 Parts tomorrow you get the video for Part 1 and Part 2 also dropping cause all y’all waiting for me to do is talk about Diddy 😂🤦🏿‍♂️ I wonder if Diddy on Part 2 or Part 3 or Both @greatjohnmusic on the beat by the way.”

In previous years, Uncle Murda dropped off his wild “Rap Up” tracks all at once. However, his much wanted recaps have gotten longer. His “Rap Up 2022” went for 15 minutes. This year, the BK lyricist aims to release his rap up in three parts. He shared with the ‘The Danza Project’ that 50 Cent encouraged him to split the record up.

“I actually had a conversation 50 about it last year,” Murda said. “He was telling me that I should start breaking it up into parts just because how sometimes the people be looking forward to it and then sometimes also for the radio the DJ’s they be like ‘I wanted to play the whole record man but it was too long.’ So now they got three parts.”

Check out part 3 below.





