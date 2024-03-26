Lil Wayne Parties with 2 Chainz, Mack Maine, and Busta Rhymes at LIV Miami After ‘IAAB Tour’ Performance

On Sunday, March 24th, rapper Lil Wayne joined forces with 2 Chainz, Mack Maine, and Busta Rhymes for a star-studded night at LIV Miami. The gathering followed Lil Wayne’s electrifying performance at Drake’s IAAB tour stop in Sunrise, Florida.

2 Chainz kicked off the evening with a powerhouse performance of his top hits, paving the way for Lil Wayne to take the stage. The iconic rapper wowed the crowd with memorable tracks like “Lollipop,” “A Milli,” and “Mrs. Officer.”

Notably absent from the festivities was Lil Wayne’s famous mentee, Drake, who has been making headlines following the release of Future and MetroBoomin’s album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU. Speculation within the hip-hop community suggests the album may contain references to Drake, adding intrigue to the ongoing narrative surrounding the acclaimed artist.





