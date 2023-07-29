Raise Your Festival Game With Hey Neighbour’s Camping Levels

It’s Been A Minute Neighbours!

The Hey Neighbour crew is stoked to lift the curtain on some excitingly innovative camping options, catering to all the diverse residents of their neighbourhood.

Check Out Camping Tier Options

1. The Neighbour’s Backyard is for adventurous souls that takes self-camping on a whole new level

2. The Neighbour’s Park is Camping on Wheels, we gotchu!

3. The ‘Howdy Neighbour’ Pack is perfect for the friendly festival-goer who likes to keep it basic and laid-back

4. The ‘Wave Over the Fence ‘ Fort is a little more comfort and is perfect for those who appreciate the neighbourly gestures of the festival spirit

5. The ‘Block Party’ Bungalow are for those neighbours who love an adventure and appreciate a few home comforts

6. The ‘Cul-de-Sac Cabin is packaged for four, a large space with extra amenities. It’s the go-to for a group of friends ready to experience the festival in style

7. The Luxe Lodge takes festival camping to the next level with amenities that make you feel like you’re at a community gala event in your neighbourhood

8. The Gated Estate offers our premier luxury package that provides everything a festival-goer would need to camp in style and comfort

9. The Ultimate Utopia offers the best of festival camping. It’s the dream camping neighbourhood for festival-goers who value comfort and luxury above all else)

10. The Penthouse Pavilion offers the ultimate camping experience with private facilities and an ample space. It’s luxury festival living at its finest

Keen to lock down your spot in the neighbourhood? Hit up Ticketpro, check out the packages and grab your spot NOW!

Hey Neighbour Fest is all about that safe, fun vibe for the entire neighbourhood. All camping areas will be kitted with clean restroom facilities, 24/7 security, medical aid, and a dope team ready to sort out any concerns during the festival.

Single and Weekend Park and Ride vouchers are available from various spots across Jozi and Pretoria including Menlyn Mall, Monte Casino, Eastrand Mall, Melrose Arch, Cresta Shopping Centre, Mall of Africa, The Glen, and Clearwater Mall.

Also, don’t snooze on this – Phase 2 tickets are LIVE Now.

Hey Neigbour Festival Quick Facts:

When: 8-10 December 2023

Times: Gates pop open at 12h00 / Venue locks down at 00h00

Where: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria

Ages: Strictly for neighbours 18 and over

Tickets: BOOK HERE

To keep up with everything Hey Neighbour Fest and the mad camping options, visit our official website and check out their social media platforms listed below.

