Food Critic Keith Lee Nominated for NAACP Image Award

TikTok’s popular food critic Keith Lee has been recognized with a nomination for an NAACP Image Award, highlighting his significant influence that extends well beyond just gathering likes on social media. The NAACP Image Awards took to their social media to applaud all the nominees, including Lee, under the Social Media Personality category. Fans and supporters are encouraged to view the complete list of esteemed nominees and participate in the voting process by visiting the official NAACP Image Awards website.

The celebrated food critic, has gained widespread acclaim not just for his engaging reviews but for the tangible impact he’s made on the family businesses he features. His insightful critiques and infectious enthusiasm have turned the spotlight on local eateries, often leading to a surge in customer support and helping these small ventures thrive in competitive markets. Lee’s honest blend of culinary insight and social media savvy has made him a pivotal figure in the food industry, fostering community growth and success.

January 25, 2024






