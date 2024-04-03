Review of ‘Shake your body’ by Jackson Colt – On the 15th of March South African Rockers Jackson Colt dropped a bomb with their latest offering titled ‘Shake your body’, and we obliged!

The song takes off with a boom, getting your rock on from the get go, catapulting you right back to the feel-good vibe of the 1980’s, bringing the best kind of hard rock right back to the future! ‘Shake your Body’ is a journey down memory lane, a nostalgic trip of a time when troubles were few and the party was ON!

Foot tapping, head bopping bliss, the track is aptly titled, as you are guaranteed to ‘Shake your body’ to Jackson Colt’s infectious beat and soaring vocals! Feeling down? Just hit play and all your troubles are taking the back seat baby!

‘Shake your body’ is one of those tracks you definitely want to hear and experience live on stage. Listening to the song puts you right in the crowd of a full-house pumping concert! With your minds eye, take in the vision of skin-tight leathers and headbands as the rocking crowd fist-pump the air as one!

Kudos to Jackson Colt for the rocking experience – you leave us chanting “We want more, we want more…..”

Now bring on that album already!

