Spotify Announce Mx Blouse as GLOW Spotlight Artist – Spotify has announced Mx Blouse, genre-fluid South African artist as GLOW Spotlight Artist for October.

Spotify GLOW program launched in January this year celebrating and amplifying LGBTQIA+ artists and creators. The program celebrates work, artistry, and impact of LGBTQIA+ music and culture.

“Many LGBTQIA+ artists and creators have had limited amplification opportunities. This has led music lovers and the industry in general to overlook their artistry. Artistry is personal. Used as a tool of expression, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community. However, if the opportunities for this marginalised community are few, building a future as an artist becomes overly challenging,’’ says Henco Harmse, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager in South Africa.

About Mx Blouse

Mx Blouse’s entry into the music industry was through their first single. ‘WTF(SQUARED)’, released prior to Spotify’s 2018 launch in South Africa. The genre-bending single released in 2016 birthed an artist whose music blurs the lines between rap and a variety of dance music styles. This included house and kwaito, underpinned by a distinct streetwise African sensibility.

The release of ‘WTF'(SQUARED) was just the beginning. What followed thereafter showcased Mx Blouse’s unwavering dedication to drawing inspiration from all corners of the music realm. Creating a sound that is both unique and eclectic; defying any genre norms.

Their sound trickles down to overall expression both on stage and in their music videos. Their single, Supernatural, borrows from the rap and dance world among others.

Mx Blouse’s artistry closely marries steady bravery as a genre-fluid artist. In an industry that is far from being inclusive and supportive of LGBTQIA+ artists. Those who do not fit the traditional mold. Their bravery surpasses and transcends the domestic sonic environment. They have performed at some of South Africa’s most popular music festivals. In addition, touring in Germany, Switzerland, and France.

“We firmly understand and acknowledge the importance of lifting the voices of LGBTQIA+ artists and creators within the music industry. Spotify GLOW provides LGBTQIA+ artists and creators with tools on and off platforms to build their careers beyond domestic borders” ~ Henco Harmse

Mx Blouse is the cover star of the GLOW playlist. Check out their single ICON.