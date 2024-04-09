Today In Hip Hop History: Dr. Dre Released “Deep Cover” Single, Introduced Snoop Doggy Dogg 32 Years Ago

On this date in 1992, Dr. Dre took the first step in his successful solo journey and released this single 32 years ago today

On April 9th, 1992, the premiere single from the silver screen blockbuster Deep Cover was released and it featured the former producer from “the world’s most dangerous group” and a fresh 21-year-old Crip from Long Beach known then only as “Snoop”.

After the very public and messy break up of N.W.A., Dr. Dre and his behind the boards prowess were invited to create the musical score of the dirty cop flick starring Larry Fishburne. He brought along one of his little brother Warren G’s homies and the rest was history. The song became a hit and the track continues to be recognized as one of the best-crafted tracks in Hip Hop history. Fat Joe and the late Big Pun even created a classic remix of the joint that featured Dre and Snoop in the video entitled “Twinz”(Deep Cover ’98).

Salute to Dre and Snoop for this timeless gem and look forward to another one from them in another 29 years! Peace!





