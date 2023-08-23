46
16
4
38
29
35
33
45
25
14
5
44
8
26
43
9
13
3
39
22
20
1
7
21
2
37
47
32
31
24
11
34
10
30
50
18
49
40
48
23
15

Keke Palmer Previews New Music in the Studio with DaniLeigh

136 1 minute read

Keke Palmer is moving on too! After her boyfriend stated he is moving past their relationship, Keke Palmer hit the studio to preview new music. The Shade Room captured a preview of what’s in Keke’s music bag, and DaniLeigh joined her.

It’s a wrap for Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson‘s relationship. With Palmer’s appearance in Usher’s “Boyfriend” video moving across the timeline, a source of Jackson’s relayed to PEOPLE that the actor is moving on.

“He’s moved on,” the insider said. The insider also notes Jackson is looking to focus on his acting career and will continue to be a good father, “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents.”

The news comes as the “Boyfriend” video is trending online. Earlier this summer, Jackson spoke against a viral moment showing Palmer enjoying Usher’s residency. Jackson took offense to the moment and even blasted Palmer for her dress.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Reveals New Hair: ‘That Time I Went Blonde’

darius






Source link

136 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

‘We Have Exhausted Every Reasonably Remedy’

‘We Have Exhausted Every Reasonably Remedy’

Projexx Returns With Giggs And Marksman For ‘Top Speed’: Watch

Projexx Returns With Giggs And Marksman For ‘Top Speed’: Watch

Govt withdraws move to bring back indigenisation law

Govt withdraws move to bring back indigenisation law

Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Book, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ is On The Way

Drake Announces New Album to Accompany Book, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS’ is On The Way

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo