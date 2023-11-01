1
Ice Spice Catches Baby Fever Over Child Dressed as Her for Halloween: ‘I Want 1 Now’

A young child dressed as Ice Spice caught the rapper’s attention and sparked baby fever. The rapper posted the girl dressed in the pink velour sweatsuit and sporting the trademark hair. “wait i want 1 now,” Ice Spice wrote.

Ice Spice as Betty Boop is eating Halloween up. Hitting the stage at Power House for Power 105.1, Ice Spice brought her Halloween energy to the stage, catching the eye of many.

Hitting Instagram, Ice Spice called herself “Wetty Boop” as her costume allowed for premium twerking moments. You can check out Wetty Boop below.






