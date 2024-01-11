YSL RICO Trial UPDATE: [WATCH] Person Screams “Free Thug! Mistrial!” After Hacking YSL RICO Trial Zoom Call

Unconventional antics continue in the YSL RICO trial on day 16 when an unknown person hacked into the court’s Zoo m call and repeatedly yelled, “Free Thug, mistrial! Free Thug, mistrial!”

Journalist Meghann commented on the sudden outburst advocating for Thug, saying, “To be Clear: There was NOT a mistrial. It would take a lot more than someone yelling “mistrial” for there to actually be a mistral, even if jurors did hear that. (Which they may have).” She added, “Also, it’s basically a sure thing that if there were to be a mistrial (there won’t), the prosecutors will re-try everyone. The rally cry really should be ‘Free Thug! Not guilty!’ or ‘Free Thug! Acquit!’ Jurors cannot call mistrials, and the judge isn’t going to take advice.”





