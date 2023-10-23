21
Fans Walk Out of Dave Chappelle Show Over Israel Comments

The Israel/Hamas conflict in Palestine has been a very touchy subject across the globe, but that was not the case this past week in Boston for comedian Dave Chappelle.

The famed funnyman waited until the end of his set to address the bloody conflict in the Middle East, jokingly saying that students that have publicly supported the Palestinian people shouldn’t be losing out on job offers. Chappelle didn’t mention the October 7 attack by Hamas on the Israeli people, but accused Israel of war crimes via their bombing while accusing the U.S. of helping Israel kill “innocent civilians.”

Some fans scoffed at his comments, while others chanted, “Free Palestine!”, prompting some of the attendees to walk out of the almost complete, cell phone free set.






Source link

