DreamWorks ‘Find The Fun’ comes to Johannesburg – The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and it’s about to get even more wonderful.

DreamWorks and Mall of Africa has revealed that the kids and family channel’s first-ever activation is coming to South Africa. The exciting DreamWorks “Find the Fun,” will take place at Mall of Africa from December 13-23. Bringing children in Johannesburg a unique opportunity to engage with their favourite shows and characters this festive season.

Children of all ages are invited to “Find the Fun” at the free-of-charge, immersive activation. This will be located in the centre court at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg for 10 days in December.

Its young visitors can try out their balance skills with How to Train Your Dragon. They can enjoy cloud stepping-stones; trail and slide down a Trolls rainbow and test their memory skills with the Trollhunters memory game wall. They can also jump the mini trampolines and hop to a DreamWorks-inspired hopscotch. There will also be a fun face cut-out wall and a soft play area. The children can also win awesome prizes through the exciting daily game activities.

The event will bring everything little dreamers dream and more! DreamWorks “Find the Fun” also includes a screening area. Here kids can enjoy the DreamWorks channel offering.

Live Appearances from DreamWorks characters

And that’s not all! Some of the popular DreamWorks characters will make live appearances throughout each day. Offering visitors exciting meet-and-greet opportunities with Poppy, the queen of the Trolls and King Julien, the beloved ring-tailed Lemur from Madagascar.

Also visiting is Po, Kung Fu Panda, the Dragon Warrior, and Puss in Boots, the one-and-only swashbuckling feline. The schedule of appearances will be available at the DreamWorks “Find the Fun” area. Make sure the children don’t miss out meeting their favourite characters!

DreamWorks “Find the Fun” will be open during Mall of Africa’s trading hours, extended during the festive period.

Available on DStv channel 304 across Africa, DreamWorks is a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment. The channel features some of the world’s most beloved franchises and characters.