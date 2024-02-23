Canadian Rockers Streets To Ourselves Drop ‘Crash.’ – The first single ‘Crash’ from Streets To Ourselves upcoming sophomore album ‘The Truth Between Us’ drops today! The operative word is Fun! If you’re a fan of bands like Blink 182, Sum 41, Neck Deep or Knuckle Puck, this is your jam!

The single was produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Bearings, Intervals, Between You & Me) and mastered by Mike Kalajian. (All Time Low, Neck Deep, Hot Mulligan, New Found Glory)

About the New Single ‘Crash’

“Crash is about how crazy life can be, how fast circumstances can change, and how quickly it can all get out of hand. I was also writing about my feelings of nostalgia and the longing I was experiencing for simpler times, both in my personal life and in the world in general.” ~ Singer and Guitarist Daniel Peachy

The music video for “Crash” was directed and edited by Daniel Peachy, and filmed by Streets To Ourselves collaborator, Josh Tiller of CT Media. The single is now available on all major streaming services.

More About Streets To Ourselves

Fun and catchy Pop-Punk is the best way to describe Toronto’s Streets To Ourselves. Founding member and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Peachy started the project as a solo endeavor, releasing an EP followed by a Full-Length album on his own.

In 2022 Daniel recorded the forthcoming sophomore album “The Truth Between Us” with acclaimed producer Sam Guaiana. (Silverstein, Bearings, Intervals, Between You & Me) The album was mastered by Grammy nominated mastering engineer Mike Kalajian. (All Time Low, Neck Deep, Hot Mulligan, New Found Glory, Thrice)

As was always the plan, Peachy then turned the solo project into a full-fledged band. Recruiting bassist Sean Tardo and drummer Jesse Formosa.

The bands influences are from early 2000’s Pop-Punk as well as the more modern crop of bands from the genre. The upcoming album from Streets To Ourselves is an authentic, energetic, and passionate record that they hope will have a positive effect on listeners. Wasting no time, the band has already begun writing the third Streets To Ourselves album and can’t wait to share everything they have in store, both online and on stage.

Follow Streets to Ourselves Online

Website / Facebook / Instagram / Tiktok / YouTube

Streaming Links : Spotify / Apple / Deezer / Bandcamp

