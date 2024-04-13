Diddy’s Former Nanny Drops Pregnancy Discrimination Suit

Raven Wales-Walden, a former nanny for Sean “Diddy” Combs, has withdrawn her pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against the music mogul related to her termination in 2021. Initially filed in September 2022 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the lawsuit also accused Combs Enterprises LLC and three other companies of retaliation and state Labor Code violations.

According to MyNewsLA, on April 2, Wales-Walden’s attorney submitted court documents to Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis requesting the dismissal of her complaint “with prejudice,” barring its re-filing. The reasons for withdrawing the case are not specified in the court filing.

According to an amended complaint filed in April 2023, Wales-Walden had a close relationship with the late Kim Porter, Combs’ former partner and mother of his twin daughters. Initially hired as Porter’s assistant in September 2018, Wales-Walden later became a full-time nanny to Porter’s daughters at Combs’ request following Porter’s death in November 2018.

The amended complaint highlighted Wales-Walden’s significant role in the children’s lives and her commitment to honoring Porter’s memory by accepting Combs’ offer. While the reasons behind the lawsuit’s withdrawal remain undisclosed, this development marks the conclusion of a legal dispute that attracted attention due to its high-profile nature.





