Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Charged with One Count of Murder with a Deadly Weapon in Connection to Tupac’s Murder

The charges against Duane “Keffe D” Davis have officially been announced. He is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Tupac Shakur.

“There’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department,” said Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill. “I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case.”

Here’s the indictment for Duane “Keffe D” Davis in Tupac’s murder, via Clark County DA. It names the South Side Compton Crips and says Davis got the gun used in the murder “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac Amaru Shakur and/or Marion Knight aka “Suge”….” pic.twitter.com/BY1BEQt4ul — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 29, 2023

According to famed court reporter Meghan Cuniff, Davis’s role is “by directly committing this crime” or aiding and abetting by giving the gun used. Also named in the indictment are his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson and two other men. All of them are dead.

A press conference on the arrest is available below.

On Friday (Sept. 29) Las Vegas police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection to the 1996 drive-by murder that led to Tupac Shakur’s death. In the past, Keffe D stated he was in the car that carried out the drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Appearing on various forms of media, Keffe D stated his nephew Anderson was one of the men in the back of the Cadillac where the shots were fired. Earlier in the night, Anderson and Tupac were involved in a brawl. Anderson was killed in a separate shooting in Compton but denied involvement in the shooting of Tupac.

In July, Las Vegas Metro Police issued a search warrant on the home of Paula Clemons, the wife of Keefe D, revealing that bullets found at the residence could be connected to Tupac’s murder.

LVMPD stated in a warrant that several .40 caliber bullets were retrieved from the home of the 60-year-old Duane Keith Davis, aka Keefe D, and forensics experts would test the bullets to see if they are linked to the shooting death of Tupac Shakur. A Vegas police source says that the bullets will be tested with a “definite consideration on whether they have any link to the bullets found in Tupac’s body.” Those results have not yet been made public

Homicide detectives in Las Vegas have kept the forensic evidence from the Shakur murder, including bullets and clothing, in secure storage for 26 years, with full laboratory analysis of shells, bullets, and gunpowder from the murder scene.

According to the police source, “Microfibers or residues from the weapon or the bullet could prove to be a link. There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case. The homicide detectives leading the case are keeping everything as secretive as possible with only the district attorney’s office learning about developments. No pun intended, it is a long shot that the bullets will be the ones from 1996.”

The source added, “This search warrant was pushed because investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment. Tupac’s murder remains open, so the onus remains on the police to try to attempt to close the case.”

The .40 Glock that was used in the Tupac murder was never recovered. However, Keefe D has openly admitted on several occasions that he handed the gun to his nephew Orlando Anderson that he used to shoot Tupac on September 7, 1996.

Officer Chris Carroll, one of the first responders to the scene where Pac was shot in 1996, sat with The Art of Dialogue and delivered more information about Keefe’s connection.

After reiterating that Keefe D has long said he had a role in the murder, Carroll revealed he may also have been selling items connected to the crime.

“I’ve heard rumors that he even had sold some items that he told people were there that night,” Carroll said. “Whether that’s BS or not, I don’t know, but to think that not only is he admitting to being part of a murder but now he’s going to profit from the whole deal?”





