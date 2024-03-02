9
24
16
15
4
43
34
13
2
38
48
7
26
50
10
32
49
47
5
31
25
1
45
39
18
40
33
22
8
35
44
46
37
21
23
29
3
20
14
30
11

Everything to Know About Miley Cyrus’ Alleged Family Drama

144 1 minute read

Ten years after Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus wed, the Achy Breaky Heart singer filed for divorce but canceled it a few months later.

Tish did the same in 2013, though they still got back together after undergoing a couple’s therapy.

Following the two divorce filings, Tish called it quits for good and filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., ending their 28 years of marriage. She said they ended things “due to irreconcilable differences.”

In a joint statement to People, the estranged couple commented on their decision and revealed what they would do afterward.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents,” they said. “We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”


Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

‘Take That’-Inspired Film ‘Greatest Days’ Celebrates Friendship And Fandom

‘Take That’-Inspired Film ‘Greatest Days’ Celebrates Friendship And Fandom

Rema’s Hit Single Calm Down ft Selena Gomez joins the Billions Club on Spotify

Rema’s Hit Single Calm Down ft Selena Gomez joins the Billions Club on Spotify

Tina Knowles Slams Critics of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere Look as ‘Hate and Jealousy’

Tina Knowles Slams Critics of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere Look as ‘Hate and Jealousy’

Travis Scott and Live Nation Reps Deny Egypt Show is Cancelled

Travis Scott and Live Nation Reps Deny Egypt Show is Cancelled

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo