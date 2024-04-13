Celebrities With Dyslexia

Longtime host Anderson Cooper spoke up about his dyslexia decades after he was diagnosed with it as a child, and he reportedly surprised people around him with his revelation.

“I think it’s a sign of probably how well I tried to hide it when I was a little kid. I remember at the time being concerned that other people would find out about it,” he said during an event for the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

Cooper continued, “To a child with a learning disability, school can be an incredibly isolating place. It made all the difference in my life early on. And the good news is that there are great schools out there, able to provide the necessary resources and support.”