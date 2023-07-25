URL Announces ‘Summer Madness XIII’ to Return to Caffeine on Aug. 27

URL has unveiled the highly-anticipated lineup for Summer Madness XIII (SM13), cementing its status as the pinnacle in battle rap. Scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023, at The Ballroom at Warehouse Live in Houston, TX, the epic showdown will be broadcast live exclusively on Caffeine via the URL channel, with full replays available on The Ultimate Rap League’s App.

The electrifying matchups include Tay Roc vs. Ave, T-Top vs. John John Da Don, DNA vs. Jerry Wess, Fonz vs. Shotgun Suge, and Nu Jerzey Twork vs. Hollow Da Don, promising an unforgettable spectacle for battle rap enthusiasts worldwide.

Last year’s Summer Madness on Caffeine garnered over 2 million viewers, making it one of the platform’s most-watched events, with the official hashtag trending #1 on Twitter. In 2023, the URL channel amassed an impressive 143 million views across 680 streams, establishing Caffeine and URL as the ultimate destination for engaging with the thriving battle rap community.

URLTV SUMMER MADNESS COMING AUG 27TH

