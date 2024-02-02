D’USSÉ Cognac’s Opulence Ball Lights Up Hollywood with Star-Studded Guestlist

In a dazzling display of glitz and glamour, D’USSÉ Cognac held its inaugural Opulence Ball at The Spotlight in Los Angeles, the city’s newest and most vibrant Hollywood venue. The exclusive event, held last night, attracted a constellation of A-list attendees, setting the stage for music’s grandest night.

Among the luminaries present were renowned figures like Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes, Allen Iverson, YK Osiris, Young Guru, Jozzy, and Roc Nation labelmates Kalan.FrFr, Reuben Vincent, and Maeta. The Opulence Ball, a prelude to music’s biggest celebration, showcased the perfect blend of opulence and entertainment, creating an unforgettable evening that will undoubtedly linger in the memories of those lucky enough to attend. D’USSÉ Cognac once again proved its status as a purveyor of luxury, hosting a night where stars aligned in celebration of music and elegance.





