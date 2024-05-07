Police Investigating Shooting Outside Drake’s Toronto Home That Left a Man Injured

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Drake’s home, The Embassy, in Toronto. Authorities confirm Drake is not injured.

According to City News, emergency response teams came to the home around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A suspected shooter fled the scene in a car. The area has now been closed off by law enforcement.

According to a source close to CBC News and local police, the injured man was a security guard at Drake’s home, injured in a driveby. He was shot in the upper chest and was found unconscious. He had emergency surgery at a local hospital.

Law enforcement is not making connections to Drake’s current beef with Kendrick Lamar.

This story is updating.






