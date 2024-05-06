25
43
22
32
5
14
3
4
8
1
20
23
33
9
37
35
16
44
49
10
39
13
26
2
34
48
46
30
40
24
18
31
15
11
38
29
[WATCH] Finesse2Tymes Admits That He Is Struggling With Weight Loss

[WATCH] Finesse2Tymes Admits That He Is Struggling With Weight Loss

2024-05-06Last Updated: 2024-05-06
350 1 minute read

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes has recently embarked on a weight loss journey at the beginning of this month and he admits that it’s not as easy. as he might’ve expected.

On the first of the month Finesse took to IG to post his commitment to a 21-day fruit and water fast to begin his journey, but confesses that he’s been down this road before.

“This my 4th time starting over,” he wrote in the caption. “But u know how the saying goes , U fall down 9 time get up 10 times. I use to think money solved everthing , Until I got money , Now I’m struggling on mental,physical,spiritual journey , If u have a heart pray for me , I’m at war with myself #Artofwar.”

Check Out Finesse2Tymes on his weight loss journey HERE






Source link

2024-05-06Last Updated: 2024-05-06
350 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Quavo and Lori Harvey Are Not Dating Despite Being Seen at Same Restaurant

Quavo and Lori Harvey Are Not Dating Despite Being Seen at Same Restaurant

2023-07-17
Chrisean Rock Trends Following Reveal of New Blueface Face Tattoo

Chrisean Rock Trends Following Reveal of New Blueface Face Tattoo

2024-01-29
Youth-run #RatesMustFall puts City of Mutare in corner - Tell Zimbabwe

Youth-run #RatesMustFall puts City of Mutare in corner – Tell Zimbabwe

2021-02-06
[WATCH] Jadakiss Tells Story About Suge Knight Following Him Around L.A. For A Verse

[WATCH] Jadakiss Tells Story About Suge Knight Following Him Around L.A. For A Verse

2024-01-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo