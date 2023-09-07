Catch Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ in Exclusive IMAX Live Experience Screening & Celebrate the Life of Carlos Santana with Carlos: The Santana Journey

Two exclusive and iconic music specials make their way onto the big screen at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas during September. One of them has been dubbed ‘the greatest concert film of all time’ and Talking Heads fans concur. The other is a celebration of the life of one of music’s greatest icons, Carlos Santana.

‘Stop Making Sense’ is considered to be the greatest concert film of all time. It brings the Talking Heads concert at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983, featuring band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, to the biggest screens in the country for one night only.

Stop Making Sense: The IMAX Live Experience is an exclusive IMAX Live 40th Anniversary Event, which includes a screening of the concert film followed by a live stream Q&A reuniting the four original band members, takes place at 19:00 on Tuesday, 12 September at Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX cinemas at Mall of Africa in Midrand and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Bookings are now open, and Tuesday half-price tickets apply if you are an SK Club member (sign up for free HERE).

Directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs) and conceived for the stage by David Byrne, the film captures the band at its exhilarating best, in this new and complete 4K restoration for the film’s 40th anniversary. The concert features an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians including Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt, alongside the band members.

The film’s running time is 88 minutes, and the live stream Q&A will play out thereafter for a further 30 minutes. Watch the trailer for Stop Making Sense HERE.

Stop Making Sense: Think Of It As A Musical, Not A Concert Film | Film Analysis – watch the review HERE.

The second music special, exclusive to Ster-Kinekor, celebrates the life of one of music’s greatest icons in this premiere screening event. Carlos: The Santana Journey plays across cinemas globally, including here in South Africa at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas, for two shows only, on 23 September at 14:30 and on 27 September at 19:30.

The film will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

The Grove in Pretoria; Eastgate and The Zone @Rosebank in Johannesburg; Gateway in Umhlanga; and at Cavendish and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Included in the two screenings is introductory content featuring director Rudy Valdez and Carlos Santana, exclusive to this event.

At the age of five, in his native Mexico, Carlos Santana learned to play the violin. At eight, he developed a lifelong love for the guitar. At 14, he honed those guitar virtuoso skills and his performance style working as a street musician, starting his own band long after, while still a teenager. And at 22, just before his first album was released to acclaim, Carlos Santana became one of the major discoveries of Woodstock, anchoring the famous festival’s second afternoon on 16 August 1969.

A music industry legend for 50 years and a 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation, Santana continues to be one of the music world’s premiere artists, blending jazz, blues, and the Mariachi sound with a rock ‘n roll spirituality and a sense of connection to music’s primal connection to our deepest emotions.

The electric documentary Carlos: The Santana Journey utilises new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage, including home video recordings Santana himself made, concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments. Two-time Emmy-winning director Rudy Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans who love, as one of Santana’s famous song titles says, “how his rhythm goes”.

The film has a running time of 97 minutes. Watch the trailer for Carlos: The Santana Journey HERE.

Don’t miss the opportunity to watch these two exclusive music specials. Book your tickets at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone.

For news and updates, go to SterKinekor on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram For all queries, call Ticket line on 0861-Movies (668 437)

#DoMoviesRight #SterKinekor #StopMakingSense #CarlosFilm