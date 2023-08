Kanye West Wife Reportedly Struggling with His Body Odor

Kanye West reportedly smells a bit different these days. Reports state his “wife,” Bianca Censori, is turned off by his hygiene.

According to Radar Online, Ye’s fashion choice is to highlight his brilliant mind and hide a bit of weight, but when it all comes off “a serious stench” is released.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” the insider told Radar. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”

Another added, “It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end.”

Another insider noted that Kanye rarely uses deodorant, making the matters worse.

Kanye West has returned to the stage. During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcasting live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.

As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”

Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”

During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.

Travis Scott brings out Ye during his concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome 🌵🥵 “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West” 📹 IG: nike.kd#UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/vLg4hpGwlp — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) August 7, 2023