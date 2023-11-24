Jackson Colt Releases ‘Fallen Angel’ – South African Rockers Jackson Colt are the essence of 80’s Rock reimagined. Hot on the heels of their recent blistering singles ‘Echoes’, ‘Strangers’, and ‘Reckless Love’, the Johannesburg-based Retro-Rock quartet return with a grandiose Piano-based Rock Ballad called ‘Fallen Angel.’

The song is produced by Dale Schnettler from iconic South African Band Prime Circle. Dale also features on drums. Fans of artists like Guns N Roses, Aerosmith, Billy Joel and Elton John take note – this one is a sheer scorcher!

Jackson Colt Unpacks ‘Fallen Angel’

“Fallen Angel tells the story about a lady who is in a dark place in her life. She is represented by an angel who has fallen from heaven. She was pulled down by the people whom she trusted. They took her wings and halo which trapped her with no way of getting back up to her home.

The image of heaven is a metaphorical idea of happiness and peace. Those who are in heaven are happy. The story teller is the only one who believes in her. He loves her and throughout the song, he sees her pain and he wants to save her. He can see past her scars and shadows to see the goodness and beauty in her soul. The song links with our previous song ‘Strangers’ which mentions the Fallen Angel. It serves as almost a prequel to the character.

I feel like we have all felt lost and alone in at some point in our lives. We all need someone to see our deeper light instead of our superficial darkness. Someone who will help us to fly. Every living thing deserves to be apart of “heaven,” where we can be happy and free.”

The Recording of ‘Fallen Angel’

“I wrote the song back in April 2022 on an acoustic guitar. Every lyric and note was written on the same night. I saved the song to work on it later and I believe everything happens for a reason. The start of 2023, I found myself playing a lot of piano. The song fit far better on the piano.

Recording the song with Dale Schnettler was a lot of fun. It was interesting to record the piano parts as I’ve never recorded my piano playing before. Dale’s harmonies in the song also added a huge “choir of angels” feel. This was what we both wanted to create. I am very proud of the Guitar solo and outro guitar solo I played. I really wanted to focus on the feel and the emotion behind the solo.

Both the guitar solos act as a story within the song. The first solo brings bends and different paced licks. This reflects the troubles and changes the lady is facing in her life. The more open outro solo conveys a flying or soaring feel. To hint that she finally does get to ‘fly again’ and her journey ends with her being free from her pain. There is also a small hint before the last chorus with a rising dive bomb. This foreshadows the idea of the angel flying again. Returning to heaven with its rising sound.”

Download/ Stream ‘Fallen Angel’ Here

About Jackson Colt

Jackson Colt exudes the pure essence of the 80’s reimagined. Combining a retro-retake with a fresh modern sound. One that booms through the ages for all likes and tastes. Raised on Old School Rock, Jackson Colt got his first guitar at the age of 9 in a second-hand store.

He starting learning to play songs by bands such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Grand Funk Railroad and more. Jackson cites his family as his biggest influence on his Classic Rock influenced sound. Growing up with bands like Deep Purple, AC/DC, Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses playing in the house, it was easy to see what music he would write.

Jackson will be releasing a full-length debut album in 2024. The 14-track album combines the Classic Rock sound with some modern influences.

Follow Jackson Colt Online

Facebook

Instagram

BandCamp

TikTok

Source: Devographic Music Agency