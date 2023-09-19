Boosie Badazz Calls Flavor Flav His Twin While Performing at LIV Miami

LIV Miami was the place to be this weekend as rapper Boosie Badazz took center stage, igniting the crowd with his hit tracks, including “Wipe Me Down,” “Crazy,” and “Set It Off.” The energy was electric as Boosie got the party going, and he didn’t do it alone.

Boosie gave a shout-out to his “twin,” Flavor Flav, who was in the audience, and the iconic hype man joined him on stage, addressing the enthusiastic crowd with a few choice words.

The dynamic duo then joined forces with fellow rapper Flo Rida as he celebrated his 44th birthday in style. The festivities were a star-studded affair, featuring DJ Don Pon and rapper Ball Greezy, ensuring that Flo Rida’s milestone birthday was a night to remember at LIV Miami.





