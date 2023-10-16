[WATCH] Yung Joc Warns Sexxy Red To Check Those ‘Hoe Spirits’

Yung Joc gave his two cents on new rap star Sexyy Red during an interview with VladTV. The Atlanta rapper warned the St. Louis native about the potential pitfalls that come with sudden fame and ‘hoe spirits’.

“She’s not trying to pretend to be something she’s not,” Joc stated. “I think she’s comfortable in her truth. I think she has to be careful with being exploited… I’m seeing the way she presents herself, and it’s not that she doesn’t know better. It’s what she’s comfortable with doing. I’m not knocking Sexyy Red.”

Joc continued, “I don’t want nobody to think I’m knocking her. I just think she should be a little more sensible when it comes to the censorship because these babies be listening to this s**t. You know what I’m saying? Gotta check those h** spirits.”

He also shared that Red is part of a new generation of female artists who are pushing the envelope in ways that might not be entirely beneficial.

“Now, these women are letting it be known: ‘I’ll do you and your brother, that’s my lick back,’” Joc added. “There are a lot of women doing that, too, but Sexyy Red has a different approach. She has a downright ‘I’m in the hood, I’m out the hood’ approach. ‘I’m promoting classic ratchet h** activity.’ And that’s just what it is.”

