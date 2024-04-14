Drake Says His Beef Red Button Has Not Been Pushed: ‘Not Even Close’

Drake dropped off “Push Ups,” but he says that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In an Instagram conversation with Ernest Baker, Drake says the red button is “not even close” to having been pressed.

You can see the message below.

It’s officially up. Drake has responded to shots fired at him from all angles with the new diss track “Push Ups.” The single heavily targets Kendrick Lamar following the “Like That” diss verse but also takes aim at Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Future, Rick Ross, and one that nobody saw coming, Ja Morant.

Throughout “Push Ups,” Drake shades Kendrick Lamar over his size and being an “extortion baby” losing 50% of his income to Top Dawg Entertainment. Additionally, Drake calls out being forced to drop verses for Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, and more.

Drake also addresses bars specifically from “Like That”:

“You won’t ever take no chain off of us

How the fuck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?”

and

“Just to have this talk with yo’ ass, I had to hike down

Big difference between Mike then and Mike now

What the fuck is this, a twenty-V-one, nigga?

What’s a prince to a king? He a son, nigga”

From there, Drake turned his attention to The Weeknd:

“Y’all nigga manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner

Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain’t even come from it

And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it

Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’ (Out here trickin’)

Shit we do for bitches he doin’ for niggas”

He swiftly had a bar for Metro: “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, nigga”

He even got back into the “Officer Ricky” association to RIck Ross, while jabbing Ja Morant:

“Niggas really got me out here talkin’ like I’m 50, ayy

Niggas really got me out here rappin’ what I’m livin’

I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky

Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this nigga turnin’ fifty

Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy

Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business

Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and (Uh)

Ayy, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin’ out the griddy

We know why you mad, nigga, I ain’t even trippin’

All that lil’ heartbroken Twitter shit for bitches”

You can hear all the madness below.

Drake “Push Ups” Diss Track (Final Version, CDQ) pic.twitter.com/hJ8k92KpuS — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 13, 2024





