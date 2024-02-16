Cam’ron Takes On The New GQ Magazine Cover

Well-renowned rapper and now popular sports talk show host Cam’ron graces the latest GQ Magazine cover. Cam’ron was previously featured in Billboard Magazine and became the face of Kith’s Spring 2022 collection. Kith collaborated with Cam’ron and Swiss Beats for their “Last Stop” single.

In the interview, Cam’ron discussed with the magazine how he grew “It Is What It Is” to one of the hottest sports shows in the past calendar year. It also sheds light on how the show became a reconciliation between the Harlemites, Cam’ron, and Ma$e. The article expounded on their rekindled relationship as GQ writer Frazier Tharpe wrote:

“For all the laugh-out-loud moments they produce, ‘It Is What It Is’ yields some genuinely touching moments. ‘Me and Mase are kind of the same n-gga,’” Cam says, “There’s a lot of shit me and him been through that other people that I’m around may not know. Me and him remembering a lot of shit that we did [in real time] is super cool. Because sometimes he’ll bring up some shit that I forgot about, or vice versa.” An interaction that started off jokey turned emotional when Cam asked Mase on-air why he took him directly to B.I.G. instead of Bad Boy proper. Mase takes a moment to carefully phrase his response: “Biggie would do right by you.” Last week, on a show taped on Cam’s birthday, Mase gave him $20,000—a stack for every year that they did not speak. Cam said he’d likely just spend the money on a gift for Mase.





