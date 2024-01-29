Penquin Celebrates Victory with 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards. – Local brand and communication agency Penquin is proud to announce its remarkable success at the Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards. The agency secured a total of five prestigious accolades. The awards were presented in recognition of Penquin’s outstanding achievements and contributions in various categories within the marketing, communications, and advertising landscape.

Scopen’s Agency Scope Awards are a testament to the agency’s excellence, determined through an extensive and comprehensive study conducted every two years. This study involves in-depth meetings with the highest-level decision-makers in marketing, communications, and advertising, spanning from the largest to the smallest spending marketers in South Africa.

For the 2023/24 edition, Scopen conducted a total of 528 interviews. These included 312 marketing professionals from 220 companies. Also, 155 creative-agency professionals, 45 media-agency professionals, and 16 media owners.

Penquin emerged triumphant in five distinct categories. This showcased the agency’s prowess across various facets of the industry.

In its 2023/24 edition, Penquin took home awards in the following categories:

Agency Advanced In Digital

Good Service In Performance

Integrated Services Offering

Good At Digital Media Planning

Buying and Proactive Team

“We are honoured and thrilled to receive five Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards. This reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team,” said Ryan Nofal, Managing Director at Penquin. “These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions for our clients. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence in the ever-evolving marketing and communication landscape. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their participation and support.”

Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin, adds, “This recognition is a testament to the passion and creativity that drives every member of the Penquin team. We are honoured to receive these awards. They serve as a reaffirmation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries and delivering impactful solutions for our clients. The journey continues! We look forward to achieving even greater milestones together.”

Penquin’s success at the Scopen’s 2023/24 Agency Scope Awards underscores its position as a leading agency in South Africa. The agency remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and delivering exceptional results for its clients.