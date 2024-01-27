22
2
23
40
37
39
35
33
26
18
43
21
14
34
20
11
8
1
13
9
25
44
48
24
4
45
10
3
15
7
5
30
29
38
47
49
46
32
16
31
50

50 Cent Sued by Radio DJ He Hit with Microphone Thrown From Stage

141 1 minute read

50 Cent is facing a lawsuit after he nailed Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the face with a microphone, according to TMZ.



Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Monegain was in the crowd at 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour in Los Angeles when a disgruntled 50 Cent hurled the mic after it didn’t work.

According to the suit, Monegain was struck in the face and wrist, leaving severe and permanent injuries.




Advertisement

Monegain is back in the radio slot but wants to receive wages for medical expenses and other damages.






Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Russia offers 300 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Africa

Namakau Star Unveils Captivating New Single ‘Boomerang’

Namakau Star Unveils Captivating New Single ‘Boomerang’

Award Winning Soul And R&B Sensation Freddie Jackson Set To Tour South Africa

Award Winning Soul And R&B Sensation Freddie Jackson Set To Tour South Africa

Boosie Badazz Released on Bond from Jail, Heads to Ruth Chris

Boosie Badazz Released on Bond from Jail, Heads to Ruth Chris

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo