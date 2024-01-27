50 Cent Sued by Radio DJ He Hit with Microphone Thrown From Stage

50 Cent is facing a lawsuit after he nailed Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain in the face with a microphone, according to TMZ.





Monegain was in the crowd at 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour in Los Angeles when a disgruntled 50 Cent hurled the mic after it didn’t work.

According to the suit, Monegain was struck in the face and wrist, leaving severe and permanent injuries.







Monegain is back in the radio slot but wants to receive wages for medical expenses and other damages.

Damn, wth happened at his show tonight in LA that made 50 Cent throw a mic at someone in the crowd like this 😳 pic.twitter.com/UogVxzc7PU — nat 🪬 (@habibiting) September 1, 2023





