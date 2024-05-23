ZACC seizes assets worth US$136m

CLOUDINE MATOLA

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has over the past year seized assets valued US$136m and busted a motor vehicle importation scam involving civil servants , Business Times can report.

This was revealed by ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane who spoke to Business Times on the sidelines of an Inter-Agency breakfast meeting held in the capital Harare yesterday.

“The year 2023 was a very good year for ZACC. We set a target of recovering for the state US$1bn worth of assets, tainted assets from proceeds of crime.

“(But) we were able to achieve US$136m worth of assets and we would have achieved our objective or our goal if it were not for two factors. Some of the assets that are within the one billion dollars are stashed outside the country where we do not have jurisdiction to carry out investigations,” Mlobane said.

She also confirmed that the civil servant’s motor vehicle scheme was being abused and they seized 250 motor vehicles which were fraudulently brought into the country.

“We have also busted rampant abuse of the civil servants’ motor vehicle scheme working together with the ZIMRA and other agencies. We have so far seized 250 motor vehicles, which were fraudulently brought into the country. A number of arrests were made, and the cases are in various stages of completion.

“We are also pursuing asset forfeiture, using our asset forfeiture unit. So far, a number of assets have been frozen, and some have been forfeited instead,” Mlobane said.

Related