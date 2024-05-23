Zanu PF under siege’ | Business Times

KUDAKWASHE CHIBVURI

The ruling Zanu PF party has sensationally claimed that the opposition is using Artificial Intelligence to propagate falsehoods meant to destabilise the party that he says was under siege from detractors.

Party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa also rubbished claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was gunning for his third term adding that it was not a matter up for discussion yet in the party as the party and country leader remain focussed on achieving promises made ahead of the 2023 elections.

His comments come after a press release circulated on social media and was attributed to Minister of State for Midlands province, Owen Ncube, claiming that Mnangagwa would run for a third term.

“I will not give you mileage to propagate what is falsehood,” Mutsvangwa said. “That statement that reads (President) Mnangagwa is up for a third term does not originate from my department and my director general,” he said.

“The president communicates if he wants his people to know; do not listen to corridors,” Mutsvangwa said.

The Zanu PF spokesperson who doubles up as War Veterans leader accused opposition forces of “disseminating fake press releases” aimed at fuelling tensions in the ruling party.

“Sadly, some people are taking on the role of social media using artificial intelligence and disseminating falsehoods,” Mutsvangwa said.

He warned the party will investigate the source of the fake press releases.

To combat such misinformation in the future, Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was considering implementing digital authentication measures such as QR codes or virtual reality codes on its press releases.

“They think they can promote wayward agendas or cause functionalism. It is wrong.”

He emphasized that the party has a long history of being “abused” even during the colonial era by those “pretending to be war fighters.”

Related