Tupac Reportedly Once Wanted to Sign to Bad Boy Records

Could you imagine Tupac on Bad Boy Records? According to Pac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, it was possible at one point. Appearing on The Art of Dialogue, Mopreme broke it all down.

“We were cool with them at one point,” Mopreme said. “There was a point ‘Pac was considering going to Bad Boy before his relationship with Death Row. He wanted to be on a Black label. He wanted to be with his people. He wanted to be with the brothers. He supported Black business.”

Mopreme also revealed he received a phone call from Diddy where the Bad Boy mogul denied any involvement in the death of the iconic Death Row rapper.

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Mopreme revealed the phone call happened “back in the day.”

“Puff called me back in the day,” Mopreme shared. “He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s….. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death.’”

Mopreme revealed that the phone call came after the Los Angeles Times released an article that pointed to Puff’s involvement. I told him I appreciate the call, but the truth has yet to come out, so we gon’ see.”






