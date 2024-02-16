Track of the Week: Queen Key’s “Special Treatment” ft. Mello Buckzz & Mama Million

Queen Key wants you to know she gets “Special Treatment” anywhere she goes!

Serving as one of the hardest female rappers to come out of Chicago, Queen Key exploded onto the scene back in 2017 with her viral smash “My Way.” Four years later, the song was revived as clips of Kim and Khloe Kardashian dancing to the record surfaced on social media.

Fast forward to 2024, Queen Key continues on with her antics. Directly in line with her previous projects, Eat My Pussy and Eat My Pussy Again, Queen returns with her newest project titled Rich Off Head. The 12-track project sees Queen in her prime, turning pain into power and having fun while do it.

The “Special Treatment” remix stands out from the project, tapping two fellow Chicago natives Mello Buckzz and Mama Million.

Queen Key states, “I made the song thinking of Chicago girls who can actually rap that I haven’t collabed with and immediately thought of Mama and Mello.. I love them.”

Presented by No More Heroes, the corresponding visual is a full-blown movie, with a whole lot of bad bitches.

“The best memory is just how we vibe,” Queen Key recalls. “We all literally had so much fun.”





