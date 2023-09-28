Our Evening At Trace Awards Tour Party

Introduction To The Trace Tour Party

On the 23rd September, SA Music News & Entertainment had the privilege of attending the Trace Awards Tour Party. An enchanting event hosted by the trailblazing entertainment brand. This memorable evening was graced by the presence of Trace’s CEO and Founder, Olivier Laouchez.

The Martinique (Caribbean island) born, serial-entrepreneur acquired the Trace brand in 2003. At the time Trace was merely a print magazine. He relaunched Trace as an audio-visual media platform dedicated to urban music and entertainment, and the rest is history!

Serving as the perfect host, Olivier shared exciting insights. Giving us a foretaste of what to expect at the Trace Awards in Rwanda. The tour party event was not only a celebration of music and talent, but also gave testament to the enduring legacy of Trace. A brand that has captivated audiences for twenty years.

Olivier Laouchez



Global Excellence Onstage

One of the highlights of the Trace Awards Tour Party was the promise of witnessing some of the most influential artists from around the world on stage in Rwanda.

Olivier Laouchez, in conversation with SA Music News & Entertainment, hinted at the grandeur of the upcoming event. Making it clear that Trace was setting the stage for an unforgettable experience! Truly, celebrating the finest selection of artists globally.

A Performance to Remember

Attendees were treated to a sensational performance by the immensely talented Pabi Cooper. Her electrifying performance not only wowed the audience but also gave a glimpse of her confidence and charisma. Pabi, who is among the nominees, expressed her excitement about her nomination. Her radiant stage presence left no doubt that she is an artist to keep your eyes on.

Charismatic Pabi Cooper



Meeting Trace Awards Nominees

The Trace Awards Tour Party also provided an opportunity for SA Music News & Entertainment to meet and interact with some of the nominees. In the Gospel category, we had the privilege of meeting the renowned Bishop Benjamin Dube. He humbly expressed his gratitude for the nomination. He also shared his belief that it could serve as an inspiration to younger, aspiring artists.

Often referred to as the “Father of Gospel Music” in South Africa, Bishop Dube’s nomination is not just a recognition of his artistry. It serves also as a celebration of his endurance as an influencer of the genre.

Additionally, we had the pleasure of meeting KO, a nominee in the Best Male category. His presence at the event added to the star-studded ambiance. KO’s nomination is a testament to his remarkable contribution to the music industry.

Karabo & Bishop Benjamin Dube

Mr Cashtime – KO



Trace: A Legacy of Entertainment

Trace is a brand that has consistently held the attention of music enthusiasts throughout the years. Its ability to adapt, evolve, and continue to captivate audiences speaks volumes. Their commitment to excellence in the music and entertainment, unwavering. The Trace Awards, an extension of this legacy, are poised to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent.

Hospitality at Its Best

Aside from the music and the company of esteemed artists, the hospitality at the Trace Awards Tour Party was nothing short of exceptional. It was an evening of great music, conversation, and camaraderie, thanks to the warmth and generosity of our hosts.

The Trace Awards Tour Party was a night to remember, where SA Music News had the privilege of experiencing the magic of Trace and meeting some of the brightest stars in the South African music scene.

Pabi Cooper’s electrifying performance, Bishop Benjamin Dube’s inspirational journey, and KO’s undeniable talent all foreshadows the grandeur of the anticipated Trace Awards in Rwanda. Trace continues to be a beacon of excellence in entertainment, and we eagerly await the spectacular celebration of music and talent that the Trace Awards promise to be.

The Beautiful Martell Ladies



Source: Karabo Masemola For SA Music & Entertainment Magazine

