Ice Cube Announces New Album ‘Man Down’

Ice Cube is ready to drop a new album. In a conversation with Chuck D on his RAPstation show, Cube revealed the next album will be titled Man Down.

“I’m working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out,” Ice Cube said. “I’m digging what I’m doing. The name of the record is called Man Down, and, you know, it’s a pretty good record. It like it. It’s dope.”

Ice Cube’s last album was Everythang’s Corrupt, released in 2018 and featured the singles “Good Cop, Bad Cop” and “Arrest the President.”





