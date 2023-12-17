All The Woman He Was Linked To

Soon after his split from Hylton-Brim, Diddy started dating Kim Porter and welcomed their child, Christian, on April 1, 1998. Although they split a year after their son’s arrival, they continued having an on-again, off-again relationship while co-parenting their child.

However, Porter felt betrayed when she found out he was having a twin with his friend, Sarah Chapman.

“I would have preferred to find out from him because that’s a man,” she told Essence. “I know it’s hard for anyone to say to their significant other, ‘I’ve gotten into some s— and I got a baby on the way.’ But men do get caught up in things; I’m not naive to that.”

Porter, who died in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia, added, “Still, there’s a right and a wrong way to handle it. Because, most of all, we were friends. Even if I couldn’t have understood it as a woman, I would have understood it as a friend.”