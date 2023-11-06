Shane Eagle Announces 3rd album ‘Akira.’

About the ‘Akira’ Album

Shane Eagle’s new album is named after popular Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, the creator of his best known work Dragon Ball. In choosing this as the title, Shane draws inspiration from his childhood superheroes in anime, comic books, basketball and hip-hop. In doing so, Shane has created a sonic world through the accumulation of all these ideas and merged it with personal anecdotes that makes the content in the album unique to his reality and cathartic.

The opening single to the album “SHiRU’S interlude” is a heartfelt introduction to album, where Shane establishes the space in which the listener is entering. In beginning the album with “SHiRU’s interlude”, Shane opens his album in prayer, and addresses the many adversaries occurring in todays present time, before he takes us further into his album.

The full album will be exclusively premiered on Apple Music on Friday, 10th of November, before its official release date on the 11th of November 2023.

Akira Tracklist

1. Shiru’s Interlude

2. Mutant

3. Magic

4. Major Desire?

5. African Poetry ft. J-Tek

6. Ali

7. Healing x Rize

8. Krypton ft. Jahlil Beats

9. Cash Money

10. Lil More

11. Over Easy

12. Honesty

13. Real Love

14. Are You Alright? ft. Cruel Santino

