5
46
45
23
47
44
35
48
15
24
39
22
37
13
26
18
10
2
50
25
14
4
20
30
1
33
43
29
32
11
31
9
16
21
49
8
40
7
34
38
3

Beyoncé Calls for Fans to Wear Silver to Remaining ‘Renaissance’ Shows to Celebrate Virgo SZN

142 1 minute read

It’s Virgo season, and Beyoncé wants her fans to celebrate with her. Beyoncé’s birthday is Sept. 4, and she is looking to take the fashion on the remaining dates of her Renaissance tour to a different level.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyoncé wrote online. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

She added, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmer human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

You can see her message below.






Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

34 Celebrities Who Are Stunningly Beautiful Without Makeup

34 Celebrities Who Are Stunningly Beautiful Without Makeup

Vybz Kartel Appears In New Music Video Thanks To Deepfake AI Technology

Vybz Kartel Appears In New Music Video Thanks To Deepfake AI Technology

CJ Wallace Uncovers Father’s Legacy In New Documentary About The Notorious B.I.G.

CJ Wallace Uncovers Father’s Legacy In New Documentary About The Notorious B.I.G.

Travis Scott Announces ‘UTOPIA’ Tour on Instagram

Travis Scott Announces ‘UTOPIA’ Tour on Instagram

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo