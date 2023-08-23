Beyoncé Calls for Fans to Wear Silver to Remaining ‘Renaissance’ Shows to Celebrate Virgo SZN

It’s Virgo season, and Beyoncé wants her fans to celebrate with her. Beyoncé’s birthday is Sept. 4, and she is looking to take the fashion on the remaining dates of her Renaissance tour to a different level.

“Virgo season is upon us,” Beyoncé wrote online. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

She added, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmer human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

You can see her message below.





