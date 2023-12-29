Usher and H.E.R. Drop New “Risk It All” Video

Usher and H.E.R. deliver a soul-stirring collaboration, “Risk It All,” featured in the soundtrack album THE COLOR PURPLE (MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY).

Accompanying the reimagined film release of The Color Purple, director Blitz Bazawule curated a musical journey combining cherished classics and original compositions reflecting the film’s narratives. Crafted by H.E.R. and Jimmy Napes, “Risk It All” showcases H.E.R.’s compelling lyricism and powerful vocals seamlessly intertwining with Usher’s smooth tones. The result is a poignant anthem embodying resilience and courage. Following Alicia Keys’ enchanting “Lifeline,” “Risk It All” is the second release from the soundtrack and is expected to be featured on Usher’s upcoming album, COMING HOME, scheduled for release on February 11th via mega/gamma.





