Suzanne Somers’ Most Troubled Moments

RadarOnline.com recently revealed the secrets surrounding Suzanne Somers before her death. Among her problematic past issues included the $250 bounced check she paid to her landlord for the home she was renting in Lake Tahoe.

Somers, who was 24 at that time, was struggling to make ends meet despite her work as a model.

According to her landlord, Bert Jakobson, the Step by Step actress never responded to his written requests for the money after the 1969 failed payment, so he reported it to the local sheriff’s department.

In March 1970, Somers was arrested and booked on $1,250 bail in San Franciso. Her then-boyfriend paid it and the money she owed her landlord.