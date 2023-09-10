1
2
16
14
20
18
34
22
9
44
4
48
45
25
47
40
8
13
23
49
30
26
11
37
43
15
5
35
10
50
32
3
46
38
24
7
21
39
31
33
29

25 Female Celebrities Who Admitted to Smoking Weed From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne

130 Less than a minute

Drew Barrymore can smoke alone or with her friends and costar.

The Drew Barrymore Show host shared that her mother, , sent her to a psychiatric institution due to her consumption of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

“There were no jokes there, and if such a situation arose, then they tied us up,” she recalled. “I went to clubs and avoided school. I was completely out of control.”

The actress has been spotted smoking in her public outing from time to time, although her usage is no longer problematic like before.


Source link

130 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

BOOK REVIEW | Celebrating Being Zimbabwean

New Jersey Singer-Songwriter Li Scott Says ‘Listen’, And you should!

New Jersey Singer-Songwriter Li Scott Says ‘Listen’, And you should!

The Source |Third Man Charged In The Murder Of Jam Master Jay 20 Years Later

The Source |Third Man Charged In The Murder Of Jam Master Jay 20 Years Later

Today in Hip-Hop History: The Clipse Released Their Debut LP ‘Lord Willin’ 21 Years Ago

Today in Hip-Hop History: The Clipse Released Their Debut LP ‘Lord Willin’ 21 Years Ago

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo