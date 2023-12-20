WATCH: Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky’s Parenting is a ‘Turn On’

Rihanna is gushing over A$AP Rocky’s fatherhood abilities. Speaking with Access Hollywood at the Fenty x Puma launch party, Rih Rih revealed that Rocky’s fatherly duties turn her on.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” Rocky said. “This is major, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving.”

She added, “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. It happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Last month, a kid was introduced to Rihanna, and he did what any of us would do: pause, gasp, and become speechless.

The memorable moment happened at the Vegas F1 Race. The kid met A$AP Rocky, who handed him a t-shirt from his collection. Afterwards, the kid was led to another section and the magic moment happened. You can see it go down below.





