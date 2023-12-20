48
3
39
11
33
32
35
30
44
5
10
18
4
26
47
20
40
16
23
1
13
37
22
43
24
2
50
34
21
15
29
9
25
14
7
31
38
45
8
46
49

WATCH: Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky’s Parenting is a ‘Turn On’

140 1 minute read

Rihanna is gushing over A$AP Rocky’s fatherhood abilities. Speaking with Access Hollywood at the Fenty x Puma launch party, Rih Rih revealed that Rocky’s fatherly duties turn her on.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” Rocky said. “This is major, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, ‘Wow. What a leader, what a great, patient, loving.”

She added, “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, I’m an extra. It happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Last month, a kid was introduced to Rihanna, and he did what any of us would do: pause, gasp, and become speechless.

The memorable moment happened at the Vegas F1 Race. The kid met A$AP Rocky, who handed him a t-shirt from his collection. Afterwards, the kid was led to another section and the magic moment happened. You can see it go down below.






Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Kanye West’s Wife Cradles Chicago, 5, After Rapper Wears KKK-Style Hood

Kanye West’s Wife Cradles Chicago, 5, After Rapper Wears KKK-Style Hood

Paisley Park Enterprises Announces Expanded Reissue Of Prince & The New Power Generation’s ‘Diamonds And Pearls’ LP

Paisley Park Enterprises Announces Expanded Reissue Of Prince & The New Power Generation’s ‘Diamonds And Pearls’ LP

Chance The Rapper Took Over Chicago For Acid Rap’s 10 Year Anniversary With Sold Out Concert

Chance The Rapper Took Over Chicago For Acid Rap’s 10 Year Anniversary With Sold Out Concert

TOURE Unleashes “Room 303” Featuring Yung Bleu Ahead of New Album ‘Life Of The Party’

TOURE Unleashes “Room 303” Featuring Yung Bleu Ahead of New Album ‘Life Of The Party’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo