Ultra South Africa Announces 9th Edition In Cape Town & Johannesburg For March 2024

Ultra South Africa, the country’s premier electronic dance music festival, will return in 2024. Ultra South Africa 2023 broke attendance records and is now set to welcome back tens of thousands of electronic music lovers in March 2024 for two more events in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Ultra South Africa 2024 will take place on Friday 1 March in Cape Town at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, and on Saturday 2 March in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec.

Ultra South Africa is anticipating a huge demand for tickets for its 2024 edition, and has unveiled a ticket registration prior to its official on-sale launch. With registration, fans will receive the chance to buy limited Tier 1 tickets at launch-phase pricing – the most affordable tickets available. Attendees can register for tickets HERE before Tier 1 tickets officially go on sale on Tuesday 1 August.

General Access tickets are from R695.

VIP tickets are from R1,500.

VVIP (Johannesburg only) tickets are from R3,500.

Ticket prices are all-inclusive, with no additional or hidden fees.

With nearly 500,000 attendees over Ultra South Africa’s eight-year history, the 2024 edition will sustain the festival’s storied legacy by bringing the event to new heights with elevated, top-shelf production and musical talent.

