Tiffany Haddish’s Legal Battle Takes a Twist as Common Gets Pulled In

Comedian Tiffany Haddish finds herself embroiled in a legal saga as her former friend Trizah Morris files a defamation lawsuit against her, alleging extortion. Now, the spotlight shifts to Haddish’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Common, who is being called upon to testify in the ongoing court battle.

According to exclusive reports from Radar Online, sources close to the situation reveal that Common, along with two of Haddish’s attorneys, will be listed on Morris’ witness list as part of the arbitration proceedings. Morris believes that Common may possess relevant information about certain events that unfolded during her friendship with Haddish.

Morris, who claims to have been friends with Haddish from 2011 to 2020, asserts in her lawsuit seeking over $1 million that she attempted to address the issue privately. She reportedly contacted Haddish’s attorney and Spears’ attorney in February 2023, requesting a statement to clear her name from the extortion allegations.

The legal dispute stems from allegations made by Morris’s children, who sued Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears in 2022, accusing them of inappropriate conduct and grooming. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, with Haddish and Spears vehemently denying the accusations. Haddish’s attorney labeled the lawsuit as an extortion attempt by Morris.

In response, Morris has refuted the extortion claims, emphasizing the importance of her reputation and asserting herself as an upstanding member of society.

As the legal battle intensifies, the involvement of Common adds a new dimension to the proceedings, raising questions about his potential testimony and the impact it may have on the case’s outcome.

