Bebe Winans South African Tour Extended

The promoters for Bebe Winans’ ‘It All Comes Down To Love‘ South African Tour have announced an extra evening with the Grammy award winning superstar. Due to popular demand, Remoakantse Holdings confirmed Emperors Palace, Kempton Park as the additional concert venue for 17 December 2023.

This follows the tickets for SunBet Arena being 95% sold out at the end of last week and an outcry from the public for more tickets to be made available.

The other venues, which are Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and Grandwest Arena in Cape Town are scheduled for 9 and 15 December. These dates are already over 50% sold out as well. Recently, the promoters announced that Judith Sephuma will join Bebe Winans on stage. Other artists billed to perform on the same stage are DJ Young, TBose and Mashata.

“This will be Bebe Winans last tour to South Africa. We believe that everyone would want to be part of this historic event. As the promoters of this tour, we are excited to be part of Bebe Winans’ final tour to South Africa. Bebe’s excitement about this tour confirms that we made the right decision. His fans can expect nothing less than magic during his visit,” says promoter, Thabiso Mogashwa of Remoakantse Holdings.

Ticket sales for the additional leg of the tour at Emperors Palace opened on Tuesday, 14 November 2023. Tickets are now available for R490 to R1490 from Ticketpro, Spar and PayZone.

About Bebe Winans

Bebe Winans has won six Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards (three with CeCe and one with 3WB with brothers Marvin and Carvin), three Soul Train Music Awards (two of them with sister CeCe) and in 2020 won the NAACP Theatre Award for ‘Best Playwright’ for his musical ‘Born for This‘.