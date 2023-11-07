Momo’s Magical Adventure comes to Sandton. – The festive season is around the corner and Africa’s premium shopping destination, Sandton City, is pulling out all the stops. Ticket sales have opened for Momo’s Magical Adventure. An entertaining live theatrical show set to capture the hearts of shoppers of all ages, this coming holiday, from 8 December – 7 January 2024.

Momo’s Magical Adventure

In this story, Momo’s friends have left Johannesburg for the summer holidays to go to the sea. She is the only one left in the big city. Time has passed by slowly, but Momo’s favourite night of the year has finally arrives – Christmas Eve!

Join Momo and her best friend, Mack the Meerkat on a bright and colourful adventure. Follow them as they journey into a dreamy magical snow globe. Meet Sandi the giant gingerbread man who loves candy and all things dandy, and help Momo and Mack find Busi, the bright and wondrous butterfly in an enchanted garden amid thickets of ivy.

Prepare to be transported into Momo’s vivid and colourful imagination where everything looks jollier at this time of year and Father Christmas flies inside a hot air balloon pulled by kudus, way up high in the highveld sky, beaming and basking in festive cheer.

The Cast

This heart-warming tale will be brought to life by an exceptional cast, led by Tebogo Molepo in the title role of Momo and Justin Swartz as Mack the meerkat. The talented ensemble, including Mlindeli Emmanuel, Ryan Smith, Noluthando Mathebula, Jordyn Schaefer, and Katlego Nche, will breathe life into an array of magical festive characters, including Sandi the Gingerbread man, Busi the butterfly, and beloved friends from Momo’s colourful imagination.

Production & choreography

Momo’s Magical Adventure is being brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team. Produced by visionary Lyall Ramsden, under the playful directorial eye of Kirsten Harris. The musical composition is by James Bassingthwaighte. The show promises to be a sensory delight.

Owen Lonzar’s choreography will add a dynamic dimension to the performance. Vallery Groenewald’s imaginative design and Nerine Pienaar’s captivating costume creations make this South African creation an unforgettable experience.

When & Where you can see Momo’s Magical Adventure

Momo’s Magical Adventure will be performed in a bespoke crafted tent. Taking place in the centre court outside Checkers from 8 December to 7 January 2024. Four live performances will take place daily at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm, from Tuesday to Sunday. This delightful show will be filled with fun and will start the festive season on a celebratory note.

“Momo’s Magical Adventure tells an authentic South African story. Set against wonderful colourful dreamscapes. Where, true to the Christmas spirit, everything is playful, bolder and brighter,” said Dimitri Kokinos, Asset Manager of Sandton City.

“The production crafted with the entire family in mind reminds us to look up and to find joy. Sharing is caring and generosity at this time of year goes a long way,” he added.

For more information, regular updates, or to buy tickets, which are available for R 50 each, go to www.sandtoncity.com.